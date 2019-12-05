Textron Aviation confirms layoffs in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Aviation, the manufacturer of Beechcraft Cessna and Hawker, announced the company is conducting layoffs in Wichita.

A company spokesperson said in a statement that the company is reducing some professional positions effective Dec. 31, 2019. The positions impacted are primarily in engineering and additional business support functions. The majority are in Wichita. The reduction does not impact the company’s direct workforce.

The company said earlier this month, Textron Aviation offered a Voluntary Retirement Program (VRP) with limited eligibility for salaried exempt employees only.

The company did not disclose how many people were being laid off.

