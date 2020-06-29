Textron Aviation fined for December explosion that injured 15

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration is coming down on Textron Aviation for an explosion at the Beechcraft facility that injured employees back on December 27, 2019.

The explosion was caused by a failure in a pressurized autoclave. The company is being fined $13,494.00.

OSHA says on that day, the employer operated the liquid nitrogen pressurized vessel, referred to as Autoclave 8. As the pressure in the autoclave built, the head suffered a catastrophic thermal fatigue failure, which resulted in an explosion that injured 15.

OSHA says Textron Aviation Inc. did not furnish employment and a place of employment which were free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees.

