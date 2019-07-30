Textron Aviation joins WSU Innovation Campus to develop future workforce

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University and Textron Aviation, a Textron Inc. company, have announced the next step in ongoing collaboration efforts to develop the future of the aviation industry and next generation of employees when the company signed a long-term lease at the Wichita State Innovation Campus.

Around 40 Textron Aviation employees will share the 5,000 square foot space with Wichita State students to advance product innovation and help students better understand career opportunities within general aviation.

“Our business is built on continuous product development and requires a diverse, professional workforce,” said Maggie Topping, Textron Aviation senior vice president of Human Resources and Communications. “As the competition for employees tightens, Textron Aviation is committed to leading the way in building creative education and community collaborations through efforts such as the applied learning model at WSU.”

Textron Aviation has a long-standing relationship with WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) and collaborates extensively with WSU’s Ennovar Institute for Emerging Technologies and Market Solutions. In the new space at Wichita State, the company plans to conduct research and development in the areas of additive manufacturing, parts casting and electrical design.

“WSU students working with Textron Aviation through the applied learning program are gaining valuable experience, skills, and contacts that will jump-start their careers while also providing Textron Aviation valuable access to local talent,” said John Tomblin, WSU vice president for research and technology transfer. “WSU is excited to expand and grow this program across Textron Aviation.”

In addition to the company’s ongoing work with NIAR and WSU Tech, Textron Aviation operates a company Help Hangar through Ennovar to offer employees information technology and human resources support. More than 60 Wichita State students work side by side with Textron Aviation employees to support regular business needs.