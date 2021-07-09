Textron Aviation to hold two hiring fairs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are looking for a job, Textron Aviation is hiring. A spokesperson says the company is on track to hire as many as 1,000 people each year to keep pace with growth.

Textra is holding two hiring fairs this month at Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon,

Textron Aviation is holding two hiring fairs this month at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100.

Tuesday, July 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A spokesperson says these hiring fairs will focus on Textron’s service and manufacturing functions. They want people who are willing to learn, embody Textron’s corporate values and have a passion for flight.

During the hiring fairs, Textron Aviation representatives will review resumes and speak with potential candidates about career opportunities with the company.

If you want to apply, go to www.txtav.com/careers.