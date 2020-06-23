Textron Aviation will lay off 250

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Aviation said the company will lay off 250 salaried exempt and salaried nonexempt employees across most of their U.S. facilities.

In a statement, the company says it continues to adjust to the evolving global economic uncertainty and existing market conditions and has announced workforce reductions and additional periodic furloughs in some functional areas throughout the remainder of 2020.

Bargained employees are not impacted by the announcement.

The company said it is focused on continuing on to support its customers with best-in-class aircraft and services during this difficult time.

LATEST STORIES: