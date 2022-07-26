WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Aviation will hold a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon Ave. #1100, as the demand for business aviation continues to grow.

It will focus on aircraft structure mechanics, assembly, chemical milling, installers, painters, welders and many other skills. The company said it continually seeks team members who are willing to learn, embody corporate values and have a passion for flight.

Company representatives will be onsite to review resumes, interview and speak with potential candidates about career opportunities with the company.

By joining Textron Aviation, new hires may enjoy the following benefits:

Up to $5,000 per year State of Kansas Aviation tax credit for qualifying new hires at the Wichita or Independence locations

A $2,000 sign-on bonus (terms and conditions may apply)

Base pay starting at $18.50 an hour depending on experience

Quarterly automatic pay increases and the potential to earn an annual bonus and shift differential pay

Tuition assistance and medical, dental and vision insurance on the first day of employment

Interested applicants can also apply online and learn more about Textron Aviation’s Total Rewards benefits beginning day one at txtav.com/careers.