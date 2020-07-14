Textron lays off 800 employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Aviation announced workforce reductions and additional periodic furloughs Tuesday morning. The reduction affects approximately 800 employees. The majority of the employees are in Wichita according to a statement from the company.

The company said it continues to adjust to the evolving global economic uncertainty and existing market conditions. Bargained employees are also impacted by the announcement.

Textron Aviation says it remains focused on supporting customers with best-in-class aircraft and services during this difficult time.

