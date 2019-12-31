Textron releases information for employees at Plant 3

Authorities respond after a partial building collapse at Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kan., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. More than a dozen people were injured Friday when a nitrogen line ruptured at the facility, causing part of the building to collapse, authorities said. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Aviation has released information for employees impacted by the Plant 3 closure after last week’s explosion.

The company has set up a hotline at (316) 517-5252 and a special website at InfoHub.txtav.com. Impacted employees are encouraged to check those resources for important return to work information prior to Thursday, Jan. 2.

The company is also implementing a phased-in return to work plan to align with employee safety, building access and manufacturing priorities. In some cases, employees may be temporarily reassigned to other areas of the business where assistance is required.

Textron said they are prioritizing continued care and support of their employees who were injured and providing assistance to those who were otherwise impacted.

