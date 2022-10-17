WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation plans to expand its parts distribution at its headquarters in Wichita.

The company will expand its parts distribution operations into a 180,000-square-foot facility that serves customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker products.

“We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said Kriya Shortt, senior vice president, of Global Parts and Distribution in a news release. “Customers expect us to have parts available to keep them flying and this expansion will allow us to more efficiently support our customers’ parts needs.”

The company says the new facility will make it easier for customers to drop off or pick up parts in person, and will also allow the Wichita Service Center to provide faster service, in addition to providing full support for new aircraft like the Beechcraft Denali or Cessna SkyCourier.

The designs for the facility include energy-efficient LED lighting and other efficiencies. The company believes that the improvements to shipping and the ability to consolidate more shipments will reduce vehicle travel by 40,000 miles annually.

The building is being designed by PEC Engineering and GLMV Architecture and CONCO Construction will begin construction later this month. Work is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.