“Thank goodness he wasn’t there” Mother and Son who works at Whole Foods share his experience

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – More than a dozen people, including shoppers and employees, were inside the Whole Foods at 13th and Webb in Wichita during the shooting. One Wichita mother feared her son was one of them when she could not get a hold of him.

After four hours of calling and texting, Jenna Steier got a text from her son that he was okay. Her son, Sean, works two different jobs and said he is lucky he wasn’t there.

“It just really scared me. I mean, you don’t hear a whole lot of that on the east side so when you think he is at work and safe it scared me to death,” said Jenna Steier.

Jenna Steier said around 9 p.m. she found out there was a shooting at the Whole Foods her son works at. She didn’t know her son was working at his other job.

“He didn’t even know what had happened because he was working there and his phone had gone dead, so he didn’t even know,” said Steier.

Sean Steier said it wasn’t until 12:30 a.m. that he charged his phone and saw many calls and texts from friends and family.

“I was texting some of my friends to see if they were there. I saw the night shift as they were coming in so I only assume that they were the same people that I saw,” said Sean Steier.

Sean said Whole Foods had active shooter training just a month ago for their employees.

“Now we know that it is going to work perfectly and no one is going to get hurt in our case at least,” said Sean.

That training the Wichita Police Department said was crucial.

“I would say that I think the employees and management of the store did an outstanding job, looking out for not only their own employees, but their customers. think that not only their actions, but the actions of the responding police officers, all of that in concert, did, in my opinion, save lives,” said Captain Jason Stephens with the Wichita Police Dept.

Sean said he believes when he returns to work on Wednesday managers will go over what happened Monday and also provide resources for those who were impacted.