Thanksgiving food drives to look different this year

Thanksgiving is two weeks away. In Wichita many food drives are underway, but this year, due to the pandemic, they look different.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thanksgiving food drives are a valuable lifeline for families in need, but this year there are concerns about the impact the pandemic may have on donations.

“We normally have a big celebration with kids all the way to grandparents and we are all bagging the bags together and having a good time and this year is really different but we are so glad that we get to serve even in the mist of all these changes,” said Reverend Ashley Barlow Thompson, with the Calvary United Methodist Church.

Reverend Ashley Barlow Thompson says the Calvary United Methodist Church event will be drive-thru style. This will allow people to drive up and donate their foods.

United Methodist Open Door will be distributing donations but the amounts will be more limited this season.

“While we are giving these boxes we are trying not to give a huge amount of food to encourage large gatherings and those kinds of things but we all need a reason to celebrate and 2020 has been a year that is difficult to celebrate,” said Deann Smith, the executive director of United Methodist Open Door.

United Methodist Open Door will only be handing out Thanksgiving meal boxes on the 21st of November in order to limit the number of volunteers. The food drive is October 20 through November 15, at Calvary UMC, located at 2525 North Rock Road.

For more information on the Calvary United Methodist Church food drive, click here. For those who’d prefer the church’s Outreach Team do the shopping, can click here to donate cash.