McAdams Park courts ready for Juneteenth, even after vandalism

Hours of work were ruined in mere minutes, after some kids dumped paint on the mural in McAdams park, but the artists say volunteers helped them fix it in a day.

Baxter Suber is no stranger to the Antoine Carr Basketball Courts in McAdams Park.

“I used to play basketball here, I lived in the neighborhood,” said Baxter Suber, artist.

It’s why he wanted to bring life and color to the surfaces he once played on, with the help of other volunteers. And in time for the Juneteenth ICT celebration, that recognizes the end of slavery.

“This is a way for everybody to unify in the community to celebrate Juneteenth,” said Suber.

But on Thursday, the team discovered a disappointing roadblock.

“There was pink paint everywhere, there were hand prints, you can still see some of them on the benches right here,” said Suber.

Suber says kids dumped paint on part of the mural and grass. He says with the help of volunteers, they were able to clean it up.

“We adapt to change very easily, so that didn’t hurt us any,” said Suber.

The artist says neighbors are excited about the courts, and they want the re-birth of the park, to stay. Councilman Brandon Johnson, who also helped make it happen, agrees.

“Came down to those local artists, and our Juneteenth committee, you know, coming up with a service project that lasts for a long time,” said Brandon Johnson, Wichita City Council.

Events at McAdams Park will continue through Saturday June 22nd.