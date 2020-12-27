Vigil held for Kansas City couple killed in Christmas Day crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – A community is mourning after Delia and Mario Madruga lost their lives Friday after being hit by suspects in a stolen truck in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Totally senseless that we’ve lost our aunt and uncle and that they’ve been taken from us,” Mario Castro, nephew of Mario and Delia Madruga, said.

The Madruga’s were less than a mile away from their house when they were t-boned by a stolen pick up truck at the intersection of 17th Street and Orville avenue.

Roughly 100 people attended a vigil held at the scene of the crash Saturday night. They sang songs of hope, and prayed for strength from above.

Castro said overcoming their loss will be a struggle.

“This has been a very difficult time for our family,” Castro said. “Mario and Delia Madruga were our leaders in our family and they were ripped from our family yesterday.”

They were the parents of Wyandotte County District Court Judge, Delia York and the mother and father-in-law of Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief, Michael York.

In the 1950’s Mario and Delia fled from Cuba to America to escape the revolution. They left everything behind.

When Mario and Dela arrived in America they couldn’t speak English, but Mario, determined to provide for his family took several jobs and began to learn the language.

“It was a very difficult time, because you were under a revolution and you had to leave everything behind.” Castro, said. “That’s what the Madrugas did. They lead by example.”

Castro says their bravery inspired generations. He asks everyone to think the next time they are behind the wheel.

“I hope everybody that gets into a car and thinks what can happen when you’re speeding through a neighborhood and you’re ripping part of a family apart.” Castro, said.

Police arrested one suspect at the scene, but the other ran away and hasn’t been caught yet. The suspect arrested is in jail, but hasn’t been charged yet.

