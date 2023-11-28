WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Theatre Guild is presenting Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland at Century II in December.

The production will be on Monday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Century II Concert Hall stage.

The American Theatre Guild says “Holiday Wonderland” is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland,’” said Stephen Cook, the president of TCG Entertainment and the producer of Cirque Musica. “We expect fans of cirque-shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”

The American Theatre Guild says guests will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland (Courtesy: The American Theatre Guild)

For more details on the production, click here.

Tickets are available for purchase online at americantheatreguild.com, century2.com, selectaseat.com, by calling 855-755-7328, and in person at the Century II Box Office, 225 W. Douglas Ave.