The Arc Lights holiday display is ready to dazzle all over Thanksgiving weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday, special guests and media got a sneak peek at the Arc Lights display in Wichita.

Starting Thanksgiving weekend, you can drive-thru this magical holiday wonderland in the warmth of your car and check out the new displays as well as long-time favorites like the tunnel of lights.

The display is made of more than 1 million dazzling lights! It costs $10 per carload on weekends.

All proceeds are going to help the arc provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community.

