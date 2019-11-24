WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday, special guests and media got a sneak peek at the Arc Lights display in Wichita.
Starting Thanksgiving weekend, you can drive-thru this magical holiday wonderland in the warmth of your car and check out the new displays as well as long-time favorites like the tunnel of lights.
The display is made of more than 1 million dazzling lights! It costs $10 per carload on weekends.
All proceeds are going to help the arc provide life-changing programs for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in our community.
- The Arc Lights holiday display is ready to dazzle all over Thanksgiving weekend
- Operation Holiday donation drive filled to the brim with kindness and warm clothes
- Hutchinson family makes adoption of 5 children official
- 12 years after Greensburg, rebuilding as been a mixed success
- Wichita Police Department host roundtable to listen to community members