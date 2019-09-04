Arkansas River has reopened for activities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita announced that the Arkansas River is now open for activity following days of closure due to a high flow rate.

On Wednesday, Sept 4., the city announced via Twitter and other social media that the river reduced flow to 2,000 cubic feet per second from 4,000 cfps, and water activities are allowed to resume on the river.

The Arkansas River is a popular spot for fishing, canoeing and other water activities for Wichita residents but was closed to the public by the city on Aug. 26.

The river is now open to activities! The flow rate is below 2,000 cubic feet per second, and water activities can resume! pic.twitter.com/HyEDNM3AUG — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) September 4, 2019

Wichita officials said that due to the flow rate of the river increasing to 4,000 cfs (cubic feet per second), it had to be closed for public safety.

The increase to the river is due to a higher amount of total perception across the central Kansas region, with Wichita alone receiving 1.22 inches of rain for the year, compared to 0.28 inches on average according to U.S. Climate Data.

