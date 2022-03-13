BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barn, a restaurant that cooks up homestyle Kansas cuisine in Burrton, raised over $15,000 for the victims of the Cottonwood Complex Fire.

According to a Facebook post on Sunday, the restaurant said they raised exactly $15,078.30 during their Cottonwood Complex Fire Relief Fundraiser on Saturday, March 12.

The Barn sold 727 specials, and after those were gone, the restaurant gave 10% of sales to victims to raise $9,813.34, according to the Facebook post.

The Barn also posted that due to the generosity of their customers, they raised an additional $5,264.96.

It is not too late to donate to the cause. You can donate in person at The Barn, located at 307 Dean St. in Burrton or online through their website. The Barn is accepting donations until Monday, March 14.