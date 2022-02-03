WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drivers who take US-400 on a daily basis say conditions on the road are the worst they’ve seen in years, and the Andover police chief said the department has responded to a jack-knifed semi, slide-offs and other crashes

“We’ve had about 12 cars that have either been an accident or have gone off the road,” said Chief Buck Buchanan.

Buchanan said most of those incidents have been on US-400 in Sedgwick and Butler counties.

“Oh, yeah. I’ve seen cars all over the road ever since the storm,” said Danny Mashaney, a Wichita resident.

“They’ve been terrible. So, I live in Augusta, so out there driving from here to Andover they’ve been terrible,” said Shawn Titus, an Augusta resident.

The highway is maintained by the Kansas Department of Transportation. A spokesman said five trucks are assigned to that area, but those crews have other highways to get to as well.

Add that to staffing shortages, and ever-changing conditions, you get the perfect storm.

“Rain and then it started freezing and then we had sleet on top of that, and then the snow and quite a bit of snow and that snow got packed down. and it just became one of those impossible things to get back up off the pavement,” said Tom Hein from KDOT.

The city of Andover posted this on social media: “While the highway is technically not our responsibility to maintain, we know our friends at KDOT are spread thin & short on drivers! At the request of @AndoverKSPD, we will focus on the portion of US 54/400 that falls within our city limits to get it in better shape!” Its crews were planning to step in and help get the highway in better shape.

“The city has had someone go out around the major intersections and put some sand down to kind of help with that,” added Buchanan.

Drivers say they just want the roads to be safe again.

“For this road right here. This is the worst I’ve ever seen. It needs dire help,” Titus said.

Hein says KDOT will use snowplows to chisel the buildup and Friday the sun should help crews clear the road for drivers.