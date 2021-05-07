The City of Wichita plans to open public pools by Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Summer is around the corner and the city of Wichita is hitting milestones with its aquatic masterplan.

The Parks and Recreation Department has been working on the overhaul of city pools since 2012. They broke ground on many sites across the city just last year alone, and in a few weeks, they will be open to the public.

Jessica Alcantar and her three kids live near Minisa pool, which is currently a construction zone. My kids, every time I drive by they sound pretty excited,” said Alcantar.

According to Brian Hill, the manager of aquatics programs with the City of Wichita, the pool will be open in just over three weeks. “We’re working hard, but I feel confident we’re gonna be ready for Memorial Day,” said Hill.

He said by the Memorial Day weekend the community will be able to dive into the newly renovated pools at Aley, Harvest, Minisa, McAfee and Orchard.

“One of the biggest things we did with our pools, is really spread out its space — this way there’s more areas to play on, said Hill. “This slide here at Aley stayed, but we added slides at all the other pools.”

The pools were redesigned with the input the city received from the community. Many felt that the pools needed more fun elements, not just swimming lanes. Prior to the remodel Alcantar shared that feeling. “It just didn’t seem that exciting, now it just looks more interesting, like maybe the kids will enjoy it more,” Alcantar said.

The pools that were at Edgemore, Evergreen, Boston and Lynwood were converted to splash pads. Those are scheduled to open the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. “It looks pretty cool too,” added Alcantar.

Hill said the community pool in College Hill is set to be renovated next year, but will open along with all the other aquatic spaces on Memorial Day.