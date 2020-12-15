The city of Wichita works to bring down crime

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – With violent crime on the rise in Wichita city leaders are on a mission to crack down on crime.

This year homicides in Wichita are hitting record breaking highs. Wichita police hope community based crime reduction will help make a big difference.

“When we first started talking about social workers and case workers coming in to help the police it would have raised eyebrows. This year I think everybody now understands we get it now and programs like this is going to help move us forward,” said Chief of Wichita Police, Gordon Ramsey.

The Department of Justice has rewarded the city of Wichita $1 Million to work on the 1 1/2 mile area from Waco to Washington and Murdock to Kellogg. The police say 70 percent of the crime calls come from that area.

The goal is to help the people living in those areas get on their feet. Part of the plan includes hiring more social workers to help the homeless population and find new job opportunities.

“We have the right people in place that can not just throw money at the problem but be smart at how we spend the money I’m hopeful that not only can we get this crime under wraps this year but also lay down that foundation so that in the future we can start cutting down in our crime statistics overall,” said The mayor of Wichita Brandon Whipple.

Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsey said it makes sense to work with housing to get to the root of the crime problem.