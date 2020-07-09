The doctor is back in town, Montezuma’s rural clinic is keeping its doors open

MONTEZUMA, Kan. (KSNW) – Doctor shortages have left many rural Americans driving hours to find healthcare. However, one doctor is staying rural and providing care to a small western Kansas community.

Rural America faces many obstacles when it comes to the accessibility of basic services. One of those services is healthcare.

Small towns in Kansas are feeling the impact of COVID-19.

In Montezuma, it shut down their only medical clinic.

“And it was just very confusing and frustrating,” said Susan Williams, Montezuma Hospital District Board President.

Gray County’s only doctor was transferred out of town to treat patients.

“I moved to Dodge and had to set up my practice there at the Dodge City Medical Center,” said Dr. Andrew Schowengerdt, Montezuma Medical Clinic.

For nearly four months, people like Susan Williams were forced to drive nearly half an hour to see a doctor.

“We were very disappointed when that happened,” said Williams.

Now that disappointment is gone.

The clinic changed management from Centura Health to Artesian Valley Health System and Dr. Schowengerdt is now back after more than 90 days away.

“I can’t express from my heart, from my spirit, how important it is that you know we have this clinic,” said Tara Ramlochan, CEO of Artesian Valley Health System.

“We were wanting to come back to Montezuma. We love this town, and I have wonderful people here and so many years of practice here. I did everything I could to get back, and it worked out,” said Schowengerdt.

Many community members are thrilled to see Dr. Schowengerdt back and say the clinic reopening completes their small town.

