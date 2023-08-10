This story has been modified from a previous version to clarify the estimated fuel savings of each electric vehicle.

The City of Wichita purchased two all-electric cars for the Public Works Department. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has replaced two older Ford Fusions in the City’s fleet with two all-electric Chevrolet Volts. The City also installed a 240-volt electric charging station in the City Hall garage.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to be more eco-friendly,” Mayor Brandon Whipple said. “This purchase is part of a pilot to see if electric vehicles are an effective and efficient part of our fleet and an alternative to gas cars.”

The two Ford Fusions were slated to be sold this year.

These are the numbers the City released about the cost of the Volts:

The cars cost $28,250 each, a total of $56,500.

The charging station cost was $17,750, but the City expects to get a $10,000 rebate from Evergy.

The City hopes the all-electric cars will save money in the long run.

The mayor said the City’s current gas cars average about 120,000 miles — a life span of about 12 years.

He said the new all-electric vehicles will have a life span of about 300,000 to 400,000 miles, or about 20 to 26 years of use.

At the current gasoline price of $3.79 per gallon, each electric vehicle should save approximately $1,995 per year in fuel costs over that of a 12-year-old Ford Fusion, averaging 19 miles per gallon, assuming 10,000 miles per year. If the vehicles last 300,000 to 400,000 miles, that would be a fuel savings of approximately $60,000 to $80,000 per vehicle. Newer Ford Fusions get better gas mileage.

The all-electric cars take about five hours to charge fully. We do not know the electricity cost of charging over 20 years of use.

The City did not provide other maintenance costs for gas vs. electric vehicles.

“If the pilot is successful, the City will consider adding more electric vehicles in the future to replace our vehicles as they age out,” Whipple said.

He said that as electric cars become more prevalent, federal grants may be available to the City.

“We are looking into ways in which we can build upon our electric fleet but also the increased emergence of electric cars, so, hopefully, we’ll have more details for you in the future.”