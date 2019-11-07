The final Honor Flight of the year lands at Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More than 30 veterans, from World War II to Vietnam, were welcomed home at the Eisenhower Airport.

Wednesday was the final Honor Flight of the year for our area.

Each Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington DC and spend two days touring the monuments and memorials.

Wednesday’s flight marked number twelve for the year allowing, in all, 435 veterans to make the trip this year.

To find out more about how you can donate, volunteer or apply to Kansas Honor Flight for the all expense paid Washington D.C. excursion for you, or a veteran you know, go to https://kansashonorflight.org.

