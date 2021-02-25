The gradual return of events to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Century II is hosting four public events over the next four weeks — a first for the venue in nearly a year. But it’s no easy task to put on an event during a pandemic.

Image courtesy of Century II

Above is the checklist every applicant must turn in to the city of Wichita if they want to be able to host a large event.

“We work with the Sedgwick County Health Department on a case by case basis working with the needs of each event to make sure that staff, attendees, and the people putting in the events are as safe as possible,” explained Megan Lovely, the city’s communication and special events manager.

This checklist makes some organizers get creative with how they determine setting up their event. “Some events are renting more space so that they’re accommodating their whole audience,” said Lovely. “Some events are scaling back their events to accommodate for needs and social distancing.”

Century II isn’t alone, Intrust Bank Arena has been hosting Wichita Thunder games since January.

“Right now we’re approved for 25% capacity,” said arena general manager AJ Boleski. “For hockey that equates to about 3,269 people.”

Other events outside of hockey are also planned at Intrust Bank Arena, the first being in April when “Alabama” will host a concert in the venue. That concert is one of the dozens that had to be canceled or rescheduled to 2021.

While this rise in scheduled events is viewed as a good thing, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple wants people to still be cautious about the dangers of COVID-19.

“We’re starting to see some stuff open up slowly and responsibly,” he explained. “That’s really where we want to be going as we see these numbers continue to go downward making sure that we don’t have any unwanted increases in our COVID cases.”