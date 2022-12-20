HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Grinch made special deliveries Monday for a Hutchinson bakery.

“Yesterday during the deliveries, my cheeks hurt from smiling and laughing the whole time,” said Malynda Jarrett, the owner of Sugartime Confections. “It’s been a real great joy.”

Jarrett came up with the idea of having “the green guy” do cookie grams as a creative way to make more money.

The cookie grams included sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, snickerdoodle cookies and Sugartime Confections signature cloud nine cookies.

Jarrett says her company’s signature cloud nine cookies are “more of an old fashioned sugar cookie, it has a very unique icing with different flavors, so it’s not a vanilla buttercream, but it is a special unique buttercream.”

Jarrett got help from her daughter in making the deliveries.

“It’s been really funny and entertaining, especially when we went to a clinic where she has worked previously, and the doctors and the staff didn’t know it was her until the end. She did reveal who she was,” Jarrett said.

The Grinch says he had a great deal of fun with the cookie grams.

“It’s been a real joy, let me tell you,” he said.

The Grinch says he loves Sugartime Confection’s cakes, cupcakes, cookies and lunch items.

“You know, I’m getting paid in cookies which has been the best,” said the Grinch. “I’m also just getting paid in motherly love, which is also just great, phenomenal.”

Jarrett plans to do cookie grams again next year. If you can’t wait until then, Sugartime Confections is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 29 S. Main St in Hutchinson. Along with sweet treats, Sugartime Confections also offers sandwiches, subs, crepes and more.