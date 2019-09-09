The history of a people remembered through marching

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday morning, Wichitans marched in remembrance of Africans who lost their lives during the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The marching event was organized by “Saving We”, and it took place at the Keeper of the Plains.

This year marks the 400th anniversary of Africans arriving in America.

Attendees wore all white and paced flowers on the Arkansas River as a tribute.

