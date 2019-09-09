The history of a people remembered through marching

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday morning, Wichitans marched in remembrance of Africans who lost their lives during the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.
The marching event was organized by “Saving We”, and it took place at the Keeper of the Plains.
This year marks the 400th anniversary of Africans arriving in America.
Attendees wore all white and paced flowers on the Arkansas River as a tribute.
LATEST STORIES:
- Congressional Black Caucus marks 400th anniversary of slaves’ arrival in US
- Court document details the last hours of Wichita toddler’s life
- Teachman’s Take: Gusty warmth ahead of our next cold front
- Arkansas congressman aims to overhaul Obamacare
- Doctors urge people to stop vaping after first death reported in Kansas