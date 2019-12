HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire on 3603 West 9 Ave. Sunday night.

According to the Hutchison Fire Department, the tenant of the mobile home was able to get out before the fire department arrived.

The Hutchinson Fire Department says they were able to contain the fire but numerous hot spots were still being monitored.

The cause of the fire was due to the woodburning stove that was used to heat the home.

