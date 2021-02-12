The impact of salt on the roads and your wallet

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the bitter cold we’ve been experiencing lately, this salt and sand combo on our streets is not only common but also necessary. However, this mixture also can lead to problems like potholes and cracks.

“Almost every year, anytime we get into spring we get into some freezing and thawing cycles and we get some additional precipitation, notably rainfall,” Ben Nelson Wichita Public Works’ Interim Assistant Director explained. “And that sometimes breaks up some of the looser pavement.”

With us going nearly a week with sub-freezing temperatures, Wichita Public Works’ crews are continuously monitoring area roads.

“Since about 7 a.m. Sunday, we’ve been going 24 hours around the clock,” Nelson said.

Crews are putting literal tons of salt and sand on the roads, and there’s plenty more if needed.

“In total, our active sites have 6,000 tons of salt and sand,” said Nelson. “To put that in perspective our salt reserves right now, we have enough salt on hand to make 32,000 extra tons of salt and sand mix.”

And it’s not just the roads taking a beating. This much salt and sand on the street isn’t good for your windshield either.

“The rock chips phone calls and the amount of people walking in is extremely high,” said Hilario Orozco, manager at The Windshield Shop.

And business doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

“There’s been a couple of slow days, but maybe that was just the windshield gods giving us a break,” Orozco chuckled.

AAA tips for cars in cold weather

Batteries

Starting an engine in cold temperatures can take up to twice as much current as needed under normal conditions. Calls for dead batteries in particular have been higher than usual because more vehicles are sitting idle more often because of COVID-19.

The average battery lasts 3-5 years.

Even at 32 degrees, a battery is 35 percent weaker.

At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses about 60 percent of its strength, yet the engine needs about twice as much power to start.

A battery’s life can be drained faster if devices are plugged into cars (cell phone chargers, upgraded audio and GPS devices)

Have the battery and charging system tested by a trained technician.

Make sure the battery terminals and cable ends are free from corrosion and the connections are tight.

Tires

Air expands when it is heated and contracts when it is cooled. As the air temperature drops outside, so does the air pressure in your tires. Why is this important? Maintaining proper tire inflation is essential for safe driving. For every 10-degree drop in air temperature, a tire’s pressure will fall by about 1-2 PSI (pounds per square inch).

How to Check Your Tires

Check tire pressure. Colder weather can require adding air to tires. Make sure pressure levels match those found in either the owner’s manual or on the driver’s door jamb, and note that pressure levels may be different for front and rear tires.

Check tire tread. Test tread depth with a quarter. Insert the quarter with the top of Washington’s head into the tread. If all of his head can be seen, it is time for new tires.

Check for a spare tire. Motorists should know whether their vehicle comes with a spare tire (many newer cars do not). This helps AAA know whether to send a light service vehicle (to put on the spare) or a tow truck for a vehicle without a spare.

Fluids

AAA Car Care experts report seeing increased numbers of vehicles coming in for repairs because of issues with fluids. With subzero temperatures expected, it’s critical that drivers take time to ensure proper vehicle fluids are being used, levels are correct and they are rated for the weather conditions.

Antifreeze/Coolant: engine antifreeze/coolant performs a vital job when the temperature drops. It lowers the freezing point of the cooling system in winter. Failing to ensure coolant levels can handle the extremely cold temperatures could result in serious and expensive damage to the vehicle’s engine. AAA Tire & Auto experts recommend that coolant protection be at 30 below zero.

Washer Fluid: Fill the windshield washer fluid reservoir with a winter-blend cleaning solution to prevent it from freezing and avoid damage to the windshield washer system.

Safety

Emergency Road Kit: According to AAA Kansas’ Steward, now is also a great time to make sure you have an emergency kit equipped for winter weather to carry in your vehicle. The kit is especially important if when temperatures are dangerously low and you may be stranded for a time until help can arrive. The kit should include: