The Independent School collects items for Paxton’s Blessing Box

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Independent School and Paxton’s Blessing Box are partnering up together to provide Wichitans in need of food this holiday season.

Paxton’s Blessing Box are those red boxes all throughout the city filled with nonperishable items for those who may need a hand up.

In the past, the school and students have donated non-perishable food items to local organizations and this year, those items are going to Paxton’s Blessing Box. The students are collecting canned vegetables, fruits, proteins, rice, pasta, and soups. Each day has a different theme and as they bring in the items, the Upper School students are building a Food City to display those items.

To donate any items listed above, please drop off at The Independent School, 8317 East Douglas, Wichita, KS 67207, Phone: (316) 686-0152.

