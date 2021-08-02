The joy of hearing: Wichita woman’s life is changed with new hearing aid

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, about 48-million Americans suffer from hearing loss. The price of quality hearing aids can go up to the thousands.

On Monday, a Wichita woman’s life changed for the better when she was gifted new hearing aids by HearingLife.

Vickie Leis has struggled with hearing loss since she was a young girl.

“The first thing I noticed when she put these ears in, these hearing aids in, was her voice — I hadn’t heard that in a long time,” said Leis referring to the audiologist who fitted her hearing aid.

It was more than 20 years ago when Leis got her last pair of new hearing aids. Although she has a degree in engineering and has worked as an IT technician, she has been out of a job since 2008 due to her condition.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to, it’s not having the fear of missing out on something,” said Leis.

It’s not only a career she’s been missing out on, but some aspects of her personal life as well. Less than a year ago, her family welcomed a great grand-child.

“I want to be able to understand and to talk to him,” Lies said.

Leis said her old hearing aids, like most technology, deteriorated over time. This new piece of equipment, however, is a major improvement. “It feels more natural. It feels more like real people talking,” added Leis.

Leis’s new hearing aids were gifted to her by HearingLife, a campaign that raises money to provide free hearing aids to those who cannot afford them.

“You have no idea how much that means to me, I had no clue anything like that was going on,” Leis said. “I was in shock!”

For more information on HearingLife, click here.