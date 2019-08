WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pair of bobcat kittens have made their way to The Kansas Wildlife Exhibit for a little visit.

The Kansas Wildlife Exhibit at Riverside Park, located in the 600 block of north Nims street, was happy to host a couple bobcat cubs who may stay around the exhibit.

KSN Digital MMJ, James Heier went out to greet them, and get video of the kittens having a look around the bobcat exhibit.