The KC-46A Pegasus flight returns to McConnel Air Force Base

The KC-46A is intended to replace the United States Air Force’s aging fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers and provides vital air refueling capability for the United States Air Force. (Courtesy Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 905 Air Refueling Squadron had their first flight after 10 years with take-off and landing the inaugural KC-46A Pegasus.

The KC-46A Pegasus flight landed Saturday afternoon at McConnell Air Force Base. The 905 ARS is one of the three Reserve flying squadrons at McConnell.

The 905 ARS was established initially on October 12 1959 and received its first tanker May 6 1960. The 905 ARS was deactivated at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., in 2010, after the base completed its KC-135 Stratotanker mission. The KC-46 is McConnell’s next-generation tanker and will eventually replace the KC-135.

The first KC-46 arrived at McConnell in January 2019. McConnell has since received more than 20 KC-46’s and will eventually end up with a fleet of 34.

McConnell said the 905 ARS reactivation is part of the 931st Air Refueling Wing’s continued growth at McConnell to facilitate the KC-46.

The 905 ARS unit currently has more than 200 job vacancies available.

