The lack of rain and snow concerns farmers for future harvest

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A drought in Southwestern Kansas has caused worry for some farmers.

“This is not the way things should be looking, you can’t see any wheat there at all,” said Vance Ehmke.

Farmer and seed company owner Vance Ehmke, who farms just east of Scott City, said he, and his customers, are battling one of the worst winter wheat seasons that he’s seen in his 40 plus years of farming.

“This is one of the worst starts to a wheat crop that we’ve ever seen,” he said.

He isn’t the only one seeing this, Scott City Co-op officials said they’re worried about the product they may see, come harvest.

“We’ve definitely started the wheat crop off in a challenging situation and it does cause for concern, but on the other side of it, wheat is a very impressive crop and we’re very early in the growing season,” said Scott City Co-op CEO Jason Baker. “We’re eternal optimists that we’re going to get the rain and moisture over the winter.”

Southwestern Kansas has seen very little rain and snow this season, which has left the soil dry and could possibly leave many farmers in the area at a loss.

“You’ve got all this money invested into growing a crop and you can’t get on first base, then you’re going to have to go to a second crop, like a dryland corn or milo and you just darn near doubled your cost of production, so the odds of making any money are just pretty darn slim,” said Ehmke.

This could set farmers back because many abandon the crop or have very little wheat to harvest, forcing farmers to rely on crop insurance, which has Ehmke hoping for the price of wheat to go up, so farmers can make a slight profit.

“Hopefully, because of all that, the price will go up, but I wouldn’t bet my life on that either,” he said.

