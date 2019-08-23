‘The largest class in 20 years’: Sedgwick County’s latest detention deputies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Easing the shortage. Sedgwick County is getting some new help in the jail. This as nearly three dozen detention deputies took the oath of office Thursday night.

This graduating class includes 33 deputies, the largest group they’ve had in 20 years. It comes at a time where there’s a need more more help in the jail.

One by one, new detention deputies entered their graduation after 11 weeks of training. Members say they’re excited to start their new journey.

“I look forward to it, and it’s the biggest dream that I have, and I’m chasing after it with all my might,” said Paige Watts, detention deputy.

“Knowing that I’m 18, and I’m mature enough to take a big responsibility in making the community better,” said Elizabeth Martinez, detention deputy.

Both women have parents who wore the badge and want to grow within the department. It’s a commitment Captain Jared Schechter says is needed.

“Pretty much cut our job openings in half, so it will really help bolster our staffing, which will help reduce a lot of the stress and difficulty our current staff is facing,” said Schechter.

The captain says the new deputies will cut overtime needs and put more resources out in the community.

“Hopefully get the law enforcement deputies, have more deputies on the street because they are helping us in the facility right now, because we are so short,” said Schechter.

They’re the largest graduating class in 20 years, something supervisors hope will continue.

“This is the largest class we’ve had in 20 years, so hiring 33 people in one class and getting them all through the academy is a great success,” said Schechter.

The office is still actively hiring for the jail. If you are interested in learning more, visit https://careers.sedgwickcounty.org/.

