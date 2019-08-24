The League of Women Voters meet to celebrate their centennial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Women from all over Wichita came together today to celebrate the centennial of The League of Women Voters.

The luncheon included a panel of speakers. There was also entertainment during the event.

The League of Women Voters was formed to help women take a larger role in public affairs after they won the right to vote.

Participants at today’s event say they are thrilled to see the support.

“When I came in the room and saw the amount of women that were here, I was like thank God we all get it,” said Lavonta Williams, participant and former Wichita City Council. “So, if we could just spread the way I feel, and the way I feel right now, and the way the league of women voters feels right now across the country, it would be well worth it.”

Today’s panel included former US Senator Nancy Landon Kassebaum Baker, and Chris Carson President of the League of Women voters.