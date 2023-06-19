WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Loony Bin Comedy Club announced on Facebook Monday that it is closing after 23 years.

🎭💔 Farewell, Wichita! The Loony Bin Comedy Club bids adieu after 23 unforgettable years. 😢✨ We’ve shared laughter, tears, and countless memories with this incredible city. 🎉🌆

Our last shows will be on July 15, 2023, with Steven Rogers. 🚪🔒 We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey. ❤️✨ From our talented comedians to our dedicated staff, and most importantly, to our beloved customers, you have made this place truly special. 😊🎭

Throughout the years, you’ve walked through our doors, ready to embrace laughter and escape the mundane. 🚶‍♀️🚶‍♂️💃 We’ve shared innumerable moments of pure joy, where laughter filled the air, and worries were left at the entrance. 😂🎉

We’ve cherished every smile, every applause, and every belly laugh that echoed through these walls. 🤣😄 Our mission has always been to bring joy, to uplift spirits, and to create a space where people can feel safe and connect through laughter. 🤝✨

Wichita, you’ve embraced us with open arms, and we’ve been honored to call this city our home. 🏠❤️ Your unwavering support and enthusiasm have fueled our passion for comedy, and we will forever be grateful for that. 🙏💕

Though this chapter is coming to an end, the memories we’ve created together will last a lifetime. 💫✨ The Loony Bin Comedy Club may be closing its doors, but the laughter will always live on in our hearts. 😊💖

Thank you, Wichita, for letting us be a part of your story. We cherish the laughter-filled moments we’ve shared with each, and every one of you. 😄🎭 As we bid farewell, we encourage you to continue seeking laughter wherever you go. 😂💕

Remember, laughter is a universal language that connects us all, and it has the power to brighten even the darkest of days. 🌟✨ So, keep smiling, keep laughing, and keep spreading joy to the world! 🌎😊

With love and gratitude, The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita 🤗

The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita

To view The Loony Bin’s remaining schedule, click here.