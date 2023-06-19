WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Loony Bin Comedy Club announced on Facebook Monday that it is closing after 23 years.

Farewell, Wichita! The Loony Bin Comedy Club bids adieu after 23 unforgettable years. We’ve shared laughter, tears, and countless memories with this incredible city.

Our last shows will be on July 15, 2023, with Steven Rogers. We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey. From our talented comedians to our dedicated staff, and most importantly, to our beloved customers, you have made this place truly special.

Throughout the years, you’ve walked through our doors, ready to embrace laughter and escape the mundane. We’ve shared innumerable moments of pure joy, where laughter filled the air, and worries were left at the entrance.

We’ve cherished every smile, every applause, and every belly laugh that echoed through these walls. Our mission has always been to bring joy, to uplift spirits, and to create a space where people can feel safe and connect through laughter.

Wichita, you’ve embraced us with open arms, and we’ve been honored to call this city our home. Your unwavering support and enthusiasm have fueled our passion for comedy, and we will forever be grateful for that.

Though this chapter is coming to an end, the memories we’ve created together will last a lifetime. The Loony Bin Comedy Club may be closing its doors, but the laughter will always live on in our hearts.

Thank you, Wichita, for letting us be a part of your story. We cherish the laughter-filled moments we’ve shared with each, and every one of you. As we bid farewell, we encourage you to continue seeking laughter wherever you go.

Remember, laughter is a universal language that connects us all, and it has the power to brighten even the darkest of days. So, keep smiling, keep laughing, and keep spreading joy to the world!

With love and gratitude, The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita “