‘The mortar hit my face’: Haysville Police investigating fireworks incident

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has been telling you about fireworks sales and how to stay safe when using them. But for neighbors in Haysville, they say some early Fourth of July fun, turned dangerous, when a mortar firework burst in front of a group.

In just seconds, a night of family fun, turned into a nightmare.

“She kind of jumped in, and took the brunt of the blast,” said Jessie Ernst, Haysville.

“Bobbi said run and run, and then I ran and screamed because I was scared,” said Weston Ernst, Haysville.

“At that point instead of running, I went towards the children and unfortunately the mortar hit me in my face,” said Bobbi West, Haysville.

They say a mortar firework came over their yard wall. They say it left burns on some children and left Bobbi with second degree burns. The parents say they’re thankful, it wasn’t worse.

“It landed within six inches within an entire box of fireworks, had it landed in there, what would have happened?” said Joey West, Haysville.

They say police are investigating the incident and talking to residents nearby. The reason they’re talking to us? They say to let others know, fireworks need to be used properly.

“That little thing that you’re lighting is so powerful, and it can do so much more damage than what it has created in our family, and our neighborhood, and I just hope everyone is safe during the fourth,” said Bobbi.

Chief Jeff Whitfield has asked that anyone who may have been in the area, or may have seen anyone leaving the area at that time is encouraged to call the Haysville Police Department at 529-5912.