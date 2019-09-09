The mother of Zaiden Javonovich to appear in Sedgewick County court Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mother, charged in the death of her child is due in court tomorrow for arraignment.

Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich are both charged with first degree murder and child abuse in the death of their 2-year-old son Zaiden.

Police say the boy had been dead for days when his body was found in a crib in their mobile home back in April. A 4-month-old boy was taken from their home.

Last month, Marchant waived her right to a preliminary hearing, so the case can proceed to a jury trial.

Along with murder, Marchant and Javonovich are charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of aggravated child endangerment.