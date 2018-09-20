The New York Yankees send flowers to family of fallen deputy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The New York Yankees paid their respects for fallen Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze.
The baseball organization had a large bouquet of beautiful flowers sent in honor of Robert Kunze, the Kunze Family and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Photos of the flowers were posted to the Kansas GOING BLUE Facebook Page Wednesday night. The photos show the card with the following message: "With Deepest Sympathies Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kunze Family and The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office."
In a New York Times article published earlier this year, David Waldstein wrote about the organization's commitment to paying their respects to the families of fallen law enforcement officers.
You can read more about the gesture here.
