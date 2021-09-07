Enigma owner speaks out about Tuesday shooting in Wichita’s Old Town that left Preston Spencer dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A manhunt is underway for the shooting suspect police said killed Preston Spencer and injured five women in Wichita’s Old Town.

Wichita police said it all happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Enigma Club & Lounge. They said the suspect got into a fight at the club.

“He was escorted from the club by employees. He left for a short period of time and returned and fired several shots into the doors and windows at the front of the business,” said Capt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department.

Police have identified the shooter as 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson. However, they are still searching for him after they said he left the scene this morning in a black vehicle.

On Tuesday, KSN News learned more about Preston Spencer. He was a father of two and described as a man who would light up a room. The owner of the club called the act of the shooter “evil.”

“To be honest with you, what I am feeling doesn’t matter because I am still alive. A husband, a man, a father, a son got killed,” said Ali Kibar, Enigma Club & Lounge owner.

News of the passing of Preston is hitting the community hard. The family, while to shaken up to talk, said he was unforgettable.

In a statement, his wife Kendra shares, “he took care of his family before himself every single day, making sure that we always felt his deep love for us.”

“My condolences, my deepest condolences go to his family, the Spencer family, and my prayers go to everyone who is injured and in the hospital,” said Kibar.

“Preston was one of the greatest gifts I was blessed to have, and he gave me two beautiful children to share this life with,” Kendra added.

“It was just a stupid act of somebody who is evil, who decided to end somebody’s life for no reason whatsoever,” said Kibar.

The owner of Enigma said that after an incident on the dance floor his staff escorted the suspect out of the bar. He went willingly and doesn’t understand the shooter’s actions.

“Everybody is going through trauma, like, you are dancing, and then, you are planning to leave and then all of a sudden, you are running away, and you are scared for your life,” said Kibar.

The Spencer family said they gained an angel to watch over them now.

The suspect is still on the loose police said if you see Dawson do not approach him. They ask you to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.