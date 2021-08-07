The push to vaccinate before the return of the school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the school year approaches First Presbyterian Church of Wichita is making sure the refugee students are ready both with supplies and some immunity.

“Because this is typically a vaccine-hesitant community,” said Patrice Cummings, First Presbyterian Church of Wichita Elder.

Cummings said it was important to offer COVID-19 vaccines to help the community.

“Because we all need to do our part to get us as fully vaccinated as possible. So we can return to some kind of normalcy, but especially so the students can be excited and prepared and safe to return to school,” Cummings said.

13-year-old Sarah Mutetsi decided to roll up her sleeve.

“I feel good and I got it because I don’t want to get sick by a coronavirus,” the soon-to-be 8th grader said.

Aside from the vaccines, the church making information just as available.

“We have some information in several languages. We also have translators here, so that they can have their questions and concerns addressed in their own language,” Cummings said.

Education also is a priority for the Wichita Black Nurses Association.



“We’re trying to put the word out so we can make you clear, and we’ve won some over. Lord knows we’ve won many over since March but we still have a long way to go,” said member Margaret Thompson.

Since March they have given more than 2-thousand vaccines from the elderly to the youth.

“I feel good because I don’t want to bring it to my nephew or my grandma,” said 12-year-old, Jahnaya Hunter.

“Heights, like there’s a lot of people there, so I’ll feel like more protected,” said 17-year-old Kalia Custard.

If you want to get vaccinated or just learn information, the Wichita Black Nurses Association will be hosting vaccine clinics every weekend throughout September.