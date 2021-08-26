The reason Kansas courts urge you to put the marriage license at the top of the priority list right now

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you’re getting married here soon, you may need to move the marriage license to the top of that priority list.

Kansas Courts public information director, Lisa Taylor, is urging Kansans who want a marriage license by September 14, to apply now.

Taylor said the the Office of Vital Statistics marriage license database will be offline while a new database is installed.

“We’re telling people if you’re planning to get married in the first half of September, if you haven’t already applied, do that now so we can get those applications processed before that database goes offline for that six-day period,” said Taylor.

Typically the processing time is two weeks but will take longer because of the adjustments to the system.

“People can continue to apply because we have an online marriage license application, and that will be fully functional per route this period of time, but the processing that has to take place involving that database will be delayed while it’s offline,” said Taylor. “Our court clerks use that database to process marriage licenses, so they will be unable to complete those tasks until the databases are back online.”

If you’re not thinking ahead, it could mean pushing back your wedding day.

Taylor said without the license in your hand at the wedding, the marriage is not recognized under Kansas state law. She said to be sure to be prepared.

“We’re just encouraging couples to not let this one go until the last minute. They can get your application by the end of August. You should have your marriage license in hand, well in advance of your wedding date,” she said.