WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In just over a month, Wichita will host an NCAA Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2018. Last year, Wichita was slated to be a regional site for the Men’s first and second rounds, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

This is the first time Intrust Bank Arena has been home to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament since 2011, and this will be the first time ever that Wichita has hosted the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds.

Some area companies are already preparing.

“We provide all of the black carpets around the perimeter of the court,” said Henry Hegelson Company operations manager, Nick Metcalf. “Also the pressroom, we provide 8-foot to 13-foot black drapes.”

Henry Hegelson Company will be organizing a lot of the inside of the venue.

Metcalf added, “It’s good for the community to bring this back. In 2018 we did the men’s, 2022, we’re doing the women’s, and I think it’s a great event for Wichita.”

Intrust Bank Arena will be the host site for this tournament after missing a chance to host the men in 2021.

Christine Pileckas, the director of booking and marketing for Intrust Bank Arena, said, “Definitely disappointing to lose that one last year, but very rewarding to be able to turn around, and just a little less than a year and a half later, the women’s.”

With the men’s tournament being canceled in Wichita in 2021, Josh Howell with Visit Wichita says this is a great rebound for the city, “The restaurants, hotels, shops, hopefully, everything like that will be full, and yeah, we’re super excited for this event, to host four of the best women’s teams in the country.”

For Howell and Visit Wichita, this tournament is one of several major events this March.

Howell added, “Not a week that’s going by in March where there’s not a big regional or national sporting event taking place. March is going to be fun if you’re a sports fan.”