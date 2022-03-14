KANSAS (KSNW) — The pain at the pump is felt by nearly everyone, including Kansas farmers. Many of them rely on diesel to get their jobs done.

Some farmers typically use a full tank of gas on their tractors, and semi’s when they are out in the fields. Unfortunately, the average cost to fill up right now is about $1,000 a tank — a concerning expense for many.

“They are not small tanks the tanks that I have to fill are even bigger yet,” said Kyle Deaver, a farmer in Finney County.

Deaver said he fertilized some of his fields on Monday, burning expensive gas in the midst of a dry year.

“The ground is pretty hard. We are changing our crop plan kinda by the day. It seems like we are always talking about what where we should plant this and plant that,” said Deaver.

Also feeling the pain at the pump is a farmer from El Dorado, Gordon Stands, who said regardless of the price of fuel, once planting seasons starts, they have to get in the fields regardless of the price.

“We are getting ready to plant corn and get the tractors going using a lot of diesel, so the timing is not really great for getting ready to get in the field and spring planning, but you know it is what it is,” said Stands.

Stands said each tractor holds about 300 gallons of diesel, and with three tractors going a day, that cost added up. Regardless, he remains optimistic for this upcoming crop.

“Next year, that is the bumper crop, and we are coming up on next year, so I am hopeful,” said Stands.

Deaver said he hopes the price of diesel will level out soon.

“That is not looking great, but hopefully, it will level out,” said Deaver.

The national average for diesel is $4.84 a gallon, which is $1.70 more than last year.