WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is coming back to the Crown Uptown Theatre.

The Crown Uptown Theatre describes the one-of-a-kind Halloween musical as “a cult classic like no other.”

“In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”,” says the Crown Uptown.

The Theatre encourages dressing up, saying audiences often show up dressed as characters of the show.

It will be shown on Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 30, at various times.

Tickets for dinner and the show cost:

Adults: $40-45

Senior and Military: $38-43

Students: $25

Tickets for the show only cost:

Adults: $25-30

Senior and Military: $23-28

Students: $10

Doors to the show will open 1.5 hours before showtime for dinner and drinks.

Dinner and show tickets must be ordered prior to the day of the show. To order tickets, click here.

“Pleasure Packs” (props) will be available for $10 at the door.