The rodeo community tributes a young friend gone too soon

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – The rodeo community paying tribute tonight to seven-year-old Max Henderson.

Max was killed after his parents say his pony fell on top of him at their home last week.

He was taken to the hospital and died shortly after surgery.

A tribute for Henderson was held at the Mulvane rodeo.

It is one part of many other fundraisers and events to celebrate the life of the cowboy many in the rodeo community knew.

