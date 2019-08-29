The Salina community remembers a dedicated volunteer in Linda Kromer

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The investigation continues after a man was fatally shot by police in his Salina home where his step-grandmother was stabbed to death. We’re learning more about 71-year old Linda Kromer.

A loving, warm smile, and a very dedicated volunteer. That’s what those with the Boy Scouts of America remember most about Linda Kromer. Scout executive Kyle Smith says volunteering with the Boy Scouts was a big part of her life, and they will truly miss having her around.

“She had a big smile on her face, and introduced herself to me right off the bat,” said Kyle Smith, Scout Executive

Smith remembers the warm welcome he received from Linda Kromer when he met her about 18 months ago. For 20 years she volunteered with the Coronado area council of Boy Scouts.

“If we needed something done she was willing to do it,” Smith told KSN. “But out of all the areas she donated her time with, helping with crafts was what she loved the most.

“She was known as the craft lady, and when our scouts went to camp and saw her, they knew that they were going to get to do a fun craft.”

The scouts loved her back.

“Like a grandmother. Just what you would want a scout volunteer to be to our scouts,” said Smith.

Smith was saddened to hear the news that Kromer was found stabbed to death in her step-grandsons home Wednesday.

It’s big loss for the boy Scouts but their heart goes out to her family. “We feel for the family. We’re praying for that family.” Smith said.

Smith says they are still coming to grips with the news of her death. If they have scout families needing some support, they will do what they can to help during their time of grief.