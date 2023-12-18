WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salvation Army is in need of local bell ringers this holiday season.

You can make a difference in your community this holiday season. The Salvation Army

Bell ringing works by signing up for a date, time and location.

When you arrive at your location at your scheduled date and time, a kettle and bell will be there. You can bring your spouse, kids and/or friends.

“Most of all, don’t forget to dress weather-appropriate and dress festively!” says The Salvation Army. “Then, start ringing with a smile! Wish shoppers a ‘Merry Christmas’ and thank people for their donation.”

The Salvation Army says donations in the red kettle stay local.

“The funds you raise as a Salvation Army bell ringer will make a year-round impact through social services assistance, homeless services, disaster relief, children’s programs, food pantries, rehabilitation services, and more,” The Salvation Army says.

Tens of thousands of people in Wichita and Sedgwick County will be served by The Salvation Army each year.

Click here to register to ring.