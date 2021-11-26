The Spice Merchant in Wichita gearing up for Small Business Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Spice Merchant & Company located in the 1300 block of E. Douglas is gearing up for Small Business Saturday.

The store opened in 1980 and features coffee, tea, spices and specialty food items.

Last year, the store of just 20 employees roasted 120,000 pounds of coffee.

The owner said small stores like his offer something big chain stores cannot.

“We love our customers. We see folks’ families come in that the grandparents started shopping with us across from East High School in 1980. Every time they come home, they come to The Spice Merchant and Nifty Nut House,” said Robert Boewe, The Spice Merchant & Company owner.

As for inventory, the store says they planned and stocked up early, avoiding supply shortages. As a result of shortages, the owner said people have been shopping earlier this year.

“Our vendors have told us since last January that we needed to be shopping and buying now to make sure that we are covered, and we have done that, and we are in real good shape both with cups and mugs, teamakers and coffeemakers, and everything,” said Boewe. “But also with our coffee supply, we were advised early to make sure we were covered for coffee.”

The Spice Merchant roast 400 to 600 pounds of coffee a day.

The store suggests that customers wear a mask.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and officially co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011.