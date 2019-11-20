Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies

The US Postal Service expands access through Holiday season

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the holiday season approaches, more people recognize their need for postal and mailing services.

Fortunately, Wichita postal customers can take advantage of special Sunday Retail Hours.

The United States Postal Office will be giving customers more options to utilize postal services during “the most wonderful time of the year,” they said in a recent press statement.

Beginning Sunday December 1, customers can conduct their postal business from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday retail hours will continue through Dec. 22nd.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories