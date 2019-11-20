The US Postal Service expands access through Holiday season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the holiday season approaches, more people recognize their need for postal and mailing services.

Fortunately, Wichita postal customers can take advantage of special Sunday Retail Hours.

The United States Postal Office will be giving customers more options to utilize postal services during “the most wonderful time of the year,” they said in a recent press statement.

Beginning Sunday December 1, customers can conduct their postal business from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday retail hours will continue through Dec. 22nd.